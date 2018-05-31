Riot Fest 2018 Lineup: Beck, Interpol, Liz Phair, Blink-182, More

Riot Fest 2018, which returns to Chicago on September 14-16 at Chicago’s Douglas Park, has announced the first wave of their year’s lineup. Beck, Interpol, Liz Phair, Cat Power, Blink-182, the Jesus Lizard, Father John Misty, Blondie, Pussy Riot, the Voidz, Andrew W.K., Digable Planets, Jerry Lee Lewis, Superchunk, Hot Snakes, Elvis Costello, HEALTH, Johnny Marr, GWAR, Speedy Ortiz, Bleachers, the Wonder Years, Gary Numan, Atmosphere, Incubus, Bully, Bad Religion, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, and more are slated to perform. See the full lineup in the poster below and visit Riot Fest’s website for tickets and information.

Last year, Riot Fest featured Jawbreaker reuniting for the first time in 21 years. Bands like Built to Spill, Dinosaur Jr. and Fishbone played some of their iconic albums in full.