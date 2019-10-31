Rivers Cuomo Shares New Song From Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham: Listen

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has written a theme song for Netflix’s new animated show Green Eggs and Ham. It’s called “Backflip,” and you can give it a listen below.

Netflix developed the show with creator Jared Stern and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres. Green Eggs and Ham is an updated version of Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book of the same name. The cartoon launches on Netflix November 8 and features a voice cast of Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, and more.

