RJD2 Announces New Album The Fun Ones, Shares Song: Listen

RJD2 has announced his first new album in four years. It’s called The Fun Ones and it’s out April 17 via his own Electrical Connections label. He’s also shared the lead single “Pull Up on Love,” featuring STS and Khari Mateen. Check out the accompanying music video below.

RJD2 said of “Pull Up on Love” in a statement:

This tune started with some Zigaboo-inspired drums, a nice little

sweeping guitar lick, and a bass line that left plenty of space for

wherever Slim (aka STS) was gonna take the track. I purposely left

some room to fill out the track once the vocals were in place. So when

Slim sent it back to me, and Khari had did his thing on it, it had

such a great vibe to it that I didn’t want to drench the track in

production tricks and overdubs. I wanted the vocal performances to

shine, so I basically cleaned up the mix, did a few breakdowns, and

left it as is. It was great for the three of us to link up once again,

since it had been years since we did “See You Leave.”

The Fun Ones is RJD2’s first album since 2016’s Dame Fortune. In addition to STS and Khari Mateen, the new LP features Phonte Coleman, Homeboy Sandman, J-Zone, Kid Koala, Mr. Lif, and Son Little.

The Fun Ones:

01 No Helmet Up Indianola

02 Indoor S’mores

03 20 Grand Palace

04 One of a Kind

05 High Street Will Never Die

06 Pull Up on Love

07 All I’m After

08 Flocking to the Nearest Machine

09 And It Sold for 45k

10 The Freshmen Lettered

11 A Genuine Gentleman

12 Itch Ditch Mission

13 My Very Own Burglar Neighbor

14 A Salute to Blood Bowl Legends