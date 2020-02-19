RJD2 Announces New Album The Fun Ones, Shares Song: Listen

RJD2 has announced his first new album in four years. It’s called The Fun Ones and it’s out April 17 via his own Electrical Connections label. He’s also shared the lead single “Pull Up on Love,” featuring STS and Khari Mateen. Check out the accompanying music video below.
RJD2 said of “Pull Up on Love” in a statement:
This tune started with some Zigaboo-inspired drums, a nice little
sweeping guitar lick, and a bass line that left plenty of space for
wherever Slim (aka STS) was gonna take the track. I purposely left
some room to fill out the track once the vocals were in place. So when
Slim sent it back to me, and Khari had did his thing on it, it had
such a great vibe to it that I didn’t want to drench the track in
production tricks and overdubs. I wanted the vocal performances to
shine, so I basically cleaned up the mix, did a few breakdowns, and
left it as is. It was great for the three of us to link up once again,
since it had been years since we did “See You Leave.”
The Fun Ones is RJD2’s first album since 2016’s Dame Fortune. In addition to STS and Khari Mateen, the new LP features Phonte Coleman, Homeboy Sandman, J-Zone, Kid Koala, Mr. Lif, and Son Little.
The Fun Ones:
01 No Helmet Up Indianola
02 Indoor S’mores
03 20 Grand Palace
04 One of a Kind
05 High Street Will Never Die
06 Pull Up on Love
07 All I’m After
08 Flocking to the Nearest Machine
09 And It Sold for 45k
10 The Freshmen Lettered
11 A Genuine Gentleman
12 Itch Ditch Mission
13 My Very Own Burglar Neighbor
14 A Salute to Blood Bowl Legends