Robert Glasper Taps Herbie Hancock, Yasiin Bey, Denzel Curry, More for New Mixtape

Jazz and hip-hop pianist Robert Glasper is releasing a new mixtape called Fuck Yo Feelings. It’s out October 3 via Loma Vista. The tape features Yasiin Bey, Rapsody, Mick Jenkins, Denzel Curry, Andra Day, Terrace Martin, Herbie Hancock, Bilal, Top Dawg’s SiR, Compton’s Buddy, and more. Check out the tracklist, a Fuck Yo Feelings mini-documentary, and the cover artwork below.

Glasper and his collaborators recorded Fuck Yo Feelings over two days. The mixtape follows the Robert Glasper Experiment’s 2016 album ArtScience.

Starting October 3, Robert Glasper has a monthlong residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club. He’ll play with a number of different ensembles and with different themes, such as a J Dilla tribute sets. Check out a poster for the residency below.

Fuck Yo Feelings:

01 Intro [ft. Affion Crockett]

02 This Changes Everything [ft. Buddy, Denzel Curry, Terrace Martin and James Poyser]

03 Gone [ft. YBN Cordae, Bilal and Herbie Hancock]

04 Let Me In [ft. Mick Jenkins]

05 In Case You Forgot

06 Indulging in Such

07 Fuck Yo Feelings [ft. YEBBA]

08 Endangered Black Woman [ft. Andra Day and Staceyann Chin]

09 Expectations [ft. Baby Rose and Rapsody]

10 All I Do [ft. SiR, Bridget Kelly and Song Bird]

11 Aah Whoa [ft. Muhsinah and Queen Sheba]

12 I Want You

13 Trade in Bars Yo [ft. Herbie Hancock]

14 DAF Fall Out

15 Sunshine [ft. YBN Cordae]

16 Liquid Swords

17 DAF FTF

18 Treal [ft. Yasiin Bey]

19 Cold