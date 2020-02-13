Robyn, Nicki, Normani, AOC, More to Guest Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced a slew of guest judges for its upcoming twelfth season, which premieres February 28 on VH1. Among them are Nicki Minaj, Robyn, Chaka Khan, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Goldblum, Normani, and Whoopi Goldberg. Check out a new trailer for the series below.

In 2018, Kacey Musgraves and Courtney Love made appearances on the program as guest judges. In 2017, Lady Gaga made an appearance, pranking the contestants as a Gaga impersonator.

