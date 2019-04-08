Robyn’s Adds U.S. Tour Dates

Robyn has added a handful more dates behind last year’s Honey. Shows in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Inglewood, and San Francisco join her previously announced slate of shows in North America and Europe. Find the new dates in the tweet below.

Honey includes “Missing U” and the title track, which both appeared in Pitchfork’s Best Songs of 2018. She’s since featured on the Kindness song “Cry Everything” and released a new video for “Between the Lines” last week.

Read “Dancing on My Own, Together: Capturing That Robyn Feeling.”