Rod Wave Announces U.S. Tour

Florida singer-rapper Rod Wave has announced a U.S. tour in support of his new album Ghetto Gospel. He’ll hit the road in March. Check out Rod Wave’s tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Rod Wave released Ghetto Gospel in November 2019 (via Alamo/Interscope). The album, executive produced by Kevin Gates, was his second project of the year, following June’s PTSD.

Read Pitchfork’s “The Best Rap Songs of 2019,” featuring Rod Wave’s “Heart on Ice.”

Watch Kevin Gates on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: