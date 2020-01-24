Roger and Brian Eno Announce New Album Mixing Colours, Share New Song: Listen

Brian Eno and his brother, ambient composer Roger Eno, have announced their first-ever joint album. It’s titled Mixing Colours and it arrives on March 20 via Deutsche Grammophon. Listen to the first single, “Celeste,” below.

While Roger is lesser known than his older brother, he’s an accomplished musician and producer who’s collaborated and performed with artists including Laraaji, Lou Reed, Beck, and Jarvis Cocker. Mixing Colours is the first album from Brian and Roger, but they’ve collaborated before, most notably on David Lynch’s Dune soundtrack and Eno’s iconic Apollo, which also featured Daniel Lanois. The earliest pieces on the album have been in the works since 2005.