Roger Waters Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Roger Waters has announced a North American tour. The trek, titled “Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill,” kicks off in Pittsburgh in July and is slated to wrap up October 3 in Dallas, Texas. Check out Waters’ schedule, and find a promo video, below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Waters discussed the tour last year in an interview with Rolling Stone’s Kory Grow. “[I]t’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred,” he said. “It will be even more political than [the 2017-18] Us + Them [Tour] was—political and humane.”
Roger Waters:
07-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07-17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
07-21 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
07-23 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
07-25 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
07-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-30 Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena
08-01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-11 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08-13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
08-15 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
08-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
08-22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
08-25 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
08-27 Chicago, IL – United Center
08-29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
09-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09-04 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-10 Los Angeles, CA- STAPLES Center
09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
09-16 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
09-19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
09-21 Portland, OR – Moda Center
09-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
09-25 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09-30 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
10-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center