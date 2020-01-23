Roger Waters Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Roger Waters has announced a North American tour. The trek, titled “Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill,” kicks off in Pittsburgh in July and is slated to wrap up October 3 in Dallas, Texas. Check out Waters’ schedule, and find a promo video, below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Waters discussed the tour last year in an interview with Rolling Stone’s Kory Grow. “[I]t’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred,” he said. “It will be even more political than [the 2017-18] Us + Them [Tour] was—political and humane.”

Roger Waters:

07-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-21 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

07-23 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

07-25 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

07-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-30 Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

08-01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

08-15 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

08-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08-25 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

08-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-04 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-10 Los Angeles, CA- STAPLES Center

09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

09-16 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

09-19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

09-21 Portland, OR – Moda Center

09-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-25 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09-30 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center