Roger Waters Urges Madonna to Boycott Eurovision Israel Performance in Guardian Op-Ed

Roger Waters has penned a new op-ed for The Guardian with the hopes of dissuading Madonna from performing at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Waters, who has long urged a cultural boycott of Israel, writes that Madonna’s decision to perform in Israel “raises, yet again, fundamentally important ethical and political questions for each and every one of us to contemplate.”

In the essay, Waters calls Eurovision’s decision to host the Song Contest in Israel a “betrayal of our joint humanity.” He also states:

Some of my fellow musicians who have recently performed in Israel say

they are doing it to build bridges and further the cause of peace.

Bullshit. To perform in Israel is a lucrative gig but to do so serves

to normalise the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the

incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters… all

that bad stuff.

Read Waters’ full op-ed, titled “If you believe in human rights, Madonna, don’t play Tel Aviv,” at The Guardian.