Rolling Loud Hong Kong Canceled Due to Security Concerns

Rolling Loud’s upcoming hip-hop festival in Hong Kong has been canceled amid security concerns surrounding the violence between political protesters and police. The festival was set to take place this weekend from October 19-20. Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, and others were on the lineup. Festival organizers revealed the news in a statement. Refunds are being offered.

“After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff,” a statement from Rolling Loud reads (via Pollstar). “While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city’s rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene.”

