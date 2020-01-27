Rolling Loud Miami 2020: Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, More

Rolling Loud has revealed the lineup for its flagship Miami music festival. Headlining the three-day event are A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. The lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Rico Nasty, Young Thug, DaBaby, City Girls, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Young M.A., Pop Smoke, and more.

Rolling Loud Miami 2020 takes place from May 8-10 at Hard Rock Stadium’s festival grounds in Miami Gardens, Florida. Check out the festival poster below, featuring the full lineup.

Read Pitchfork’s Overtones feature “Learning to Love Post Malone.”