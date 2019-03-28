Rosalía and J Balvin Team Up on New Song “Con Altura”: Listen

Rosalía, J Balvin, and El Guincho have teamed up for a new single. It’s called “Con Altura” and it arrives with a music video by Director X. Watch below. Scroll down for Rosalía’s statement on the track.

Rosalía will begin a North American tour next month behind her new album El Mal Querer. After releasing his new album Vibras last year, J Balvin dropped a new single earlier this year with Sean Paul called “Contra La Pared.” At this year’s Grammys, J Balvin joined Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Young Thug, and Arturo Sandoval for a performance.

