Roxy Music to Perform–But Not Fully Reunite–at Rock Hall 2019 Induction Ceremony

This Friday, March 29, Roxy Music will be among the acts inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now, frontman Bryan Ferry has confirmed that he will perform with original band members Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera at the ceremony. According to a press release, former Roxy Music members Brian Eno and drummer Paul Thompson will not be attending “due to other commitments.”

In 2001, Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy Mackay, and Paul Thompson reunited as Roxy Music in honor of the band’s 30th anniversary. They performed together until 2011 and broke up in 2014. Manzera said at the time, “I think our job is done.” Earlier this year, Ferry announced a tour to celebrate Avalon, Roxy Music’s final album, released in 1982.