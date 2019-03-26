Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Hologram Tour Announced

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will tour together as holograms this year, as Billboard reports. The performances will see the reincarnated singer-songwriters backed by a full (live) band and (live) backing vocalists. The “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” will mark the first time production company BASE Hologram will run concurrent dates for the same hologram, meaning that fans in North America and Europe will theoretically be able to catch the Orbison and Holly holograms on the same night with different living musicians accompanying them. Find the European dates below; North American dates will be announced soon.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly:

10-07 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

10-08 Belfast, Ireland – Waterfront Hall

10-10 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

10-11 Manchester, England – Apollo

10-12 Liverpool, England – M&S Arena 2

10-13 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

10-14 Hull, England – Bonus Arena

10-16 Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo

10-17 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

10-18 Bournemouth, England – International Centre

10-21 Nottingham, England – Royal Centre

10-22 Brighton, England – Brighton Centre

10-23 Cardiff, England – Motorpoint Arena

10-24 London, England – Hammersmith Apollo