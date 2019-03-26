Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Hologram Tour Announced

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will tour together as holograms this year, as Billboard reports. The performances will see the reincarnated singer-songwriters backed by a full (live) band and (live) backing vocalists. The “Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” will mark the first time production company BASE Hologram will run concurrent dates for the same hologram, meaning that fans in North America and Europe will theoretically be able to catch the Orbison and Holly holograms on the same night with different living musicians accompanying them. Find the European dates below; North American dates will be announced soon.
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly:
10-07 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
10-08 Belfast, Ireland – Waterfront Hall
10-10 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
10-11 Manchester, England – Apollo
10-12 Liverpool, England – M&S Arena 2
10-13 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
10-14 Hull, England – Bonus Arena
10-16 Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo
10-17 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
10-18 Bournemouth, England – International Centre
10-21 Nottingham, England – Royal Centre
10-22 Brighton, England – Brighton Centre
10-23 Cardiff, England – Motorpoint Arena
10-24 London, England – Hammersmith Apollo