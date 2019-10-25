Rufus Wainwright Shares New Song “Trouble in Paradise”: Listen

Rufus Wainwright is back with a new single called “Trouble in Paradise.” Have a listen to the Mitchell Froom-produced new song below. The track is set to appear on Waingwright’s next album, which he says is due in 2020 via BMG. It’s his first pop album since the Mark Ronson-produced 2012 album Out of the Game.

In a statement on his website, Wainwright referred to the upcoming album as the “bookend” to his debut self-titled album from 1998. “But back then, I really had no clue what I was doing and after 20 years of being in this business and sidestepping in the symphony and opera world, theater and many other side projects, I feel I have reached a certain maturity as an artist and songwriter both in my writing but also in my vocal abilities and know how to put together a song,” he wrote. “I hope you agree.”