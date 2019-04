Lizzo has shared a second music video for “Juice.” The colorful clip stars queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Watch the “bonus video,” directed by Pete Williams, below.

Lizzo shared the first music video for “Juice” back in January. The track is slated to appear on her forthcoming record CUZ I LOVE YOU, which is out this Friday, April 19 (via Nice Life/Atlantic). The album also includes Lizzo’s Missy Elliott collab “Tempo.”

