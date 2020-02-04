Rustin Man (Talk Talk’s Paul Webb) Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Rustin Man—the solo project of former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb—has announced a new album. Clockdust arrives March 20 via Domino. Today, Webb has shared the LP’s lead single “Jackie’s Room.” Watch its moody music video, directed by Edwin Burdis, below.

In 2019, Paul Webb released Drift Code, his first album as Rustin Man since 2002’s Out of Season, with Portishead’s Beth Gibbons.

Drift Code was released just weeks before the death of Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis.

Clockdust:

01 Carousel Days

02 Gold & Tinsel

03 Jackie’s Room

04 Love Turns Her On

05 Rubicon Song

06 Old Flamingo

07 Kinky Living

08 Night in Evening City

09 Man With a Remedy