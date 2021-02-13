Ryley Walker Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Ryley Walker has announced the new solo album Course in Fable, which he’ll release via his own Husky Pants Records on April 3. Walker recorded the album with John McEntire (of Tortoise and the Sea and Cake), who engineered and mixed the record, along with contributing synths, keys, and vibraphone. Below, listen to the album’s “Rang Dizzy” below.

Walker’s last solo studio album of original material was Deafman Glance, which came out in May 2018 via Dead Oceans. Later that year, he covered the lost Dave Matthews Band album The Lillywhite Sessions.

Walker launched Husky Pants in 2019. Recent releases on the label include For Michael Ripps (an experimental improv collaboration with guitarists J.R. Bohannon and Ben Greenberg) and Deep Fried Grandeur, a live album that captures Walker’s 2018 Le Guess Who? show with Kikagaku Moyo.

Course in Fable:

01 Striking Down Your Big Premiere

02 Rang Dizzy

03 A Lenticular Snap

04 Axis Bent

05 Clad With Bunk

06 Pond Scum Ocean

07 Shiva With Dustpan

Hear more about Ryley Walker on the Pitchfork Review episode “The Best and Worst of Everything Else”: