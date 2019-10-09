Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto Announce New Sydney Opera House Live Album

In 2018, frequent collaborators Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto performed live at the Sydney Opera House. On November 15, that performance will be released on the new live album TWO. Listen to their live rendition of The Revenant theme song—a score they worked on together alongside the National’s Bryce Dessner—below.

TWO follows 2018’s Glass, which was recorded at Philip Johnson’s iconic Glass House. It was recently announced that Sakamoto’s 1978 debut solo album Thousand Knives Of… would receive its first wide reissue on vinyl outside of Japan.