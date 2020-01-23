Ryuichi Sakamoto Scores Luca Guadagnino’s New Short Film Starring Julianne Moore

Ryuichi Sakamoto is the composer behind Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s new short film The Staggering Girl. Sakamoto’s soundtrack for the film is out February 14 via Milan Records. Find a clip from the film, which is coming to the streaming service MUBI on February 15, below.

The Staggering Girl premiered at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. The short film, starring Julianne Moore, was produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“When approaching the score for The Staggering Girl, I wanted to incorporate the tactile sound of Valentino’s fabrics,” Sakamoto said in a statement. “So I asked them to send me some samples and utilizing special sensitive microphones, I experimented ‘playing’ the fabrics. I love the sound and how it forces one’s attention to a sound all around us, yet almost entirely ignored.”

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 interview “Luca Guadagnino on the Music of His Movies, and Why He Had to Have Sufjan Stevens for Call Me by Your Name” on the Pitch.

The Staggering Girl (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 The Staggering Girl

02 Woman in Yellow

03 Woman in Yellow II

04 Casa

05 Woman in Yellow III

06 Night Garden

07 Toni

08 Tangling

09 Roma

10 Dance

11 Dance (Ambient Version)