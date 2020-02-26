RZA Shares New EP of Guided Meditation Songs: Listen

RZA has released Guided Meditations, a five-track EP that he produced in collaboration with TAZO Tea. Early in the record, RZA instructs you to find a “chill environment” before conquering various adversaries of spiritual peace. He goes deep on the scourge of distraction and poisonous thoughts, explaining how “competitive pressure can stagnate you.” As the record continues, he spools out kernels of self-help advice over ambient soundscapes and light beats. Have a listen below.

RZA’s new film Cut Throat City, featuring T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, Shameik Moore, and Terrence Howard, comes to theaters on April 10. In 2019, he did the soundtrack for the Showtime docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

