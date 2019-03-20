Sacred Paws Announce New Album Run Around the Sun, Share Song: Listen

Glasgow-based indie pop duo Sacred Paws have announced a new album. It’s called Run Around the Sun and it’s out May 31 via Merge/Rock Action. Below, watch the video for opening track “The Conversation,” directed by Jack Barraclough. Scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.
Run Around the Sun is the follow-up to Sacred Paws’ 2017 debut Strike a Match, which won the Scottish Album of the Year Award.
Read Pitchfork’s feature “Sacred Paws Are Having the Most Fun.”
Run Around the Sun:
01 The Conversation
02 Almost It
03 Life’s Too Short
04 Shame on Me
05 What’s So Wrong
06 How Far
07 Is This Real
08 Write This Down
09 Brush Your Hair
10 Other Side