Sam Smith and Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence Cover Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”: Listen

Sam Smith and longtime collaborator Guy Lawrence of Disclosure have rejoined forces to cover Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” Lawrence produced the track, which was commissioned for a Target holiday campaign. Check out the cover below.

Smith shared the new track “How Do You Sleep?” in June. Last year they sang about beleaguered rabbits for a Watership Down remake, shortly after being cited in a study that found pop music was getting sadder.

Read “Song from the Future: The Story of Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder’s ‘I Feel Love.’”