Sam Smith Announces New Album To Die For

Sam Smith has announced their third album: To Die For is out May 1 (via Capitol). Check out Smith’s announcement below.

Tomorrow (February 14), Sam Smith will release the title track from their album. According to a press release, “To Die For” opens with a sample from the 2001 cult flick Donnie Darko. Smith said in the press release:

Releasing this song is going to be a wild one—I feel like it’s from

one of the deepest parts of me. I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and

Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This

is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.

Last year, Smith released “How Do You Sleep?,” as well as a cover of Donna Summer’s disco hit “I Feel Love” with electronic duo Disclosure. Sam Smith’s last studio album was 2017’s The Thrill of It All.