San Francisco’s Tiny Telephone Recording Studio to Close

Tiny Telephone, the San Francisco recording studio founded by John Vanderslice in 1997, will close its original location in the Mission District, as KQED reports.

According to KQED, who spoke with Vanderslice, the costs to maintain the San Francisco studio have become prohibitive in recent years. As a result, the space will shutter on July 1, but Tiny Telephone will continue to operate as a studio out of its newer Oakland location, which Vanderslice opened in 2016.

Tiny Telephone has been an affordable analog recording studio for countless indie bands in the past 20 years, including artists like Sleater-Kinney, Tune-Yards, Shannon and the Clams, Death Cab for Cutie, and many more. Check out KQED’s full report here.

