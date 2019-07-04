Sandro Perri Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Toronto-based artist Sandro Perri has announced his first full-length album since 2011’s Impossible Spaces. Soft Landing arrives September 6 via Constellation Records. Ahead of the new LP, Perri has shared an abbreviated version of his 16-minute track “Time (You Got Me).” Hear it below, and scroll down for Soft Landing’s cover art.

The music of Soft Landing has been a work in progress for the past decade, and was written and produced Perri himself. After releasing Impossible Spaces eight years ago, Perri shared his four-track record In Another Life in 2018.

