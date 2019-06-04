(Sandy) Alex G Announces New Album House of Sugar, Shares New Song: Listen

(Sandy) Alex G has announced a new album: House of Sugar is out September 13 via Domino. Check out the Zev Magasis-directed video for the album’s lead single “Gretel” below. The new album is the follow-up to (Sandy) Alex G’s 2017 album Rocket.
House of Sugar:
01 Walk Away
02 Hope
03 Southern Sky
04 Gretel
05 Taking
06 Near
07 Project 2
08 Bad Man
09 Sugar
10 In My Arms
11 Cow
12 Crime
13 SugarHouse (Live)