(Sandy) Alex G Cover Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One”: Listen

(Sandy) Alex G stopped by SiriusXMU recently, where he performed a cover of Shania Twain’s 1997 Come on Over hit “You’re Still the One.” Listen to Alex G’s take on the crossover country ballad below, and check out Shania’s original, as well.

In addition to reimagining Twain’s song, (Sandy) Alex G performed live versions of “Hope,” “Gretel,” and “Southern Sky” from his new album House of Sugar for SiriusXMU. Those will premiere with his full session on SiriusXMU tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern.

