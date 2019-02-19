Santigold Announces Debut Album Anniversary Tour

Santigold has announced a tour to celebrate her debut album, which turned 10 last year. The “10 Years Golder Tour” begins on April 30 in Denver. The U.S. trek includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and more. Santigold will perform her debut in full on the “10 Years Golder Tour,” according to a press release. Check out Santigold’s tour poster below. Find tickets here.

Last year, Santigold released I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions. Read the interview “Santigold on Her Surprise Dancehall Album, I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions” on the Pitch.

Watch Santigold on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: