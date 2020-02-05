Savages’ Jehnny Beth Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Jehnny Beth, the leader of Savages, has announced her debut solo album. It’s called To Love Is to Live and it’s out May 8 via Caroline. Check out the album’s artwork and her new song “Flower” below. Jehnny Beth has also announced a tour. Find the tour dates here.

The album features production from Atticus Ross, Flood, and Johnny Hostile. The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot also contributed to the new album. “Flower” follows her Peaky Blinders track “I’m the Man.”

