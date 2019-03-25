Scott Walker Remembered by Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich, More

Scott Walker, the ’60s pop star who advanced through pop and the avant-garde in a legendary five-decade career, has died. Soon after the news broke early Monday morning, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and producer Nigel Godrich released statements remembering the late icon. Soft Cell’s Marc Almond—who appeared in the 2006 Walker doc 30th Century Man alongside Radiohead, David Bowie, and others—also wrote a tribute. Read those below, as well as remembrances from Holly Herndon, Kelly Lee Owens, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Boy George, and Walker’s label 4AD.