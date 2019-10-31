Scott Walker’s Life and Career Are the Focus of a New University Symposium

Scott Walker’s life and career are the focus of a new academic symposium at Kingston University in London, set to be held on Saturday, November 23. The primary evening event will see Walker producer Peter Walsh, who helmed every release by the avant-garde icon beginning with 1984’s Climate of Hunter, sit down with music critic Pete Paphides for a public conversation on Walsh and Walker’s decades-long collaborative relationship.

Also on the agenda are a screening of Stephen Kijak’s 2006 documentary 30th Century Man as well as album playbacks and a book launch for Scott Wilson’s Scott Walker and the Song of the One-All-Alone. The ticketed event is open to the public—find more details and purchase tickets here.

Scott Walker died in March at the age of 76. Read the remembrance “Scott Walker’s Bleak, Beautiful Humanity” on the Pitch.