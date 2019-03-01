Sebadoh Announce New Album Act Surprised, Share Song: Listen

By
star95radio
-
0
5


Lou Barlow’s last Sebadoh album was the 2013 LP Defend Yourself. Today, the band has announced a new record. Act Surprised is out May 24 via Dangerbird. Below, check out the album track “celebrate the void.”

“The first line of this song: ‘I get the feeling you don’t feel me’ is pretty good,” Barlow said in a statement. “It could be a line in an Ariana Grande song, I like it. I followed it from there through some general complains about a composite character in my life, someone I could never crack.” See the Act Surprised tracklist and album art below.

Sebadoh’s Defend Yourself arrived 14 years after 1999’s The Sebadoh. Following the last Sebadoh album, Barlow released a string of solo music, including the 2015 album Brace the Wave and the 2016 EP Apocalypse Fetish. Dinosaur Jr.’s last album was 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

Act Surprised:

01 phantom
02 celebrate the void
03 follow the breath
04 medicate
05 see-saw
06 vacation
07 stunned
08 fool
09 raging river
10 sunshine
11 act surprised
12 battery
13 belief
14 leap year
15 Reykjavik



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR