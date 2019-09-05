SebastiAn Enlists Syd, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sparks, and More for New Album Thirst

French producer SebastiAn has shared “Better Now,” a new song featuring Mayer Hawthorne. It’s the fourth offering from his next album Thirst, which now comes out November 8 via Ed Banger/Because. In a statement, SebastiAn said, “I couldn’t have a better guest for this song. ‘Better Now’ is all about love—and when he is singing, Mayer knows what he’s talking about.” Listen below.

Along with the new song and release date, SebastiAn has shared the full tracklist and cover art for Thirst. Guests on the LP include Syd (of the Internet), Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sparks, Minnesota rapper Allan Kingdom, Sezdaliza, and Gallant, who is on the previously shared “Run for Me.” French photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino shot the cover art for Thirst. It depicts SebastiAn punching himself in a desert.

Thirst is SebastiAn’s second record, following 2011’s Total. He will perform at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival Paris on November 2. Find tickets here.

Thirst:

01 Thirst

02 Doorman [ft. Syd]

03 Movement

04 Better Now [ft. Mayer Hawthorne]

05 Pleasant [ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg]

06 Yebo [ft. Allan Kingdom]

07 Sev [ft. Sevdaliza]

08 Sweet [ft. Loota]

09 Sober [ft. Bakar]

10 Time to Talk [ft. Sunni Colòn]

11 Beograd

12 Handcuffed to a Parking Meter [ft. Sparks]

13 Devoyka

14 Run for Me [ft. Gallant]