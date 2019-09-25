Second Man Arrested and Charged in Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

A second man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death, TMZ and The Arizona Republic report. Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was arrested on September 23 after detectives and DEA agents searched his home, according to a press release from the LHC Police Department. Police allegedly found “a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia,” according to the the press release.

Lake Havasu City Police Department records show that Reavis has been charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death. Cameron James Pettit, who allegedly “delivered counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl—a dangerous synthetic opioid—cocaine, and Xanax to [Mac Miller],” was been charged with one federal count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Read “Mac and Me: Coming of Age With Mac Miller’s Music” on Levels.