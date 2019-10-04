Second R. Kelly Federal Sex Crimes Trial Date Set

A trial date has been set in the New York federal case against R. Kelly, NBC Chicago and Daily News report. The trial is reportedly set to start on Monday, May 18, 2020. Kelly was also, once again, denied bail according to the reports. He has previously pled not guilty to the charges related to racketeering, kidnapping, and the sexual exploitation of minors.

This year, Kelly has also been charged with sex crimes in a Chicago federal court. That case is set to go to trial on Monday, April 27, 2020. In addition to the federal cases, R. Kelly has been charged with sex crimes in Cook County, Illinois and Hennepin County, Minnesota. He has pled not guilty to all charges in Illinois.