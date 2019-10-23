Selena Gomez – Lose You To Love Me

Get ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ out now: http://smarturl.it/LoseYouToLoveMe
Listen On @applemusic #shotoniphone
Follow Selena:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena
YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT
Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials
Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp
Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore
Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News
Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s
Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd
Music video by Selena Gomez performing Lose You To Love Me. © 2019 Interscope Records
source