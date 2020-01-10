Selena Gomez – Rare (Official Music Video)

Get Selena’s new album ‘Rare’, out now: http://smarturl.it/RARESG

Directed by: BRTHR

Follow Selena:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez

YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT

Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials

Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp

Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore

Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News

Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s

Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd

LYRICS

Baby

You’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like-

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me,

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

Baby

Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding

Uh uh

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like-

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me that’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

I’m not gonna beg for you

I’m not gonna let you make me cry

Make me cry

Not getting enough from you

Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?

(Hard to find)

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high-

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby right now it feels like,

It feels like

You don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me

That’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special, yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

Music video by Selena Gomez performing Rare. © 2020 Interscope Records

http://vevo.ly/BmQjaa



source

Comments