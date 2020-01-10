Selena Gomez – Rare (Official Music Video)

Get Selena’s new album ‘Rare’, out now: http://smarturl.it/RARESG
Directed by: BRTHR
LYRICS
Baby
You’ve been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me,
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Baby
Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding
Uh uh
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like-
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
I’m not gonna beg for you
I’m not gonna let you make me cry
Make me cry
Not getting enough from you
Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?
(Hard to find)
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high-
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby right now it feels like,
It feels like
You don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me
That’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special, yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Music video by Selena Gomez performing Rare. © 2020 Interscope Records
