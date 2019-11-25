Shania Twain Sings Drake, Taylor Swift, Post Malone Before Medley at 2019 AMAs: Watch

Tonight’s 2019 American Music Awards had an unlikely ending: ’90s crossover country artist Shania Twain singing a medley of contemporary hits. Twain kicked things off with a verse from Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” before switching things up with portions of Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

Twain then went into a medley of her own hits, performing “Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” and more alongside dancing leopard-clad cowboys. Post Malone danced and sang along in the audience. Watch Shania’s set below.

