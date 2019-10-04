Shanti Celeste Announces Debut Album Tangerine, Shares New Song “Voz”: Listen

UK-based DJ/producer Shanti Celeste has announced her debut album Tangerine. It’s due out November 15 on her own label, Peach Discs. Below, check out her new song “Voz.”







Shanti Celeste: “Voz (Instrumental)”

“When I made music for EPs, sometimes I felt restricted,” Shanti Celeste said in a statement. “I would think too much about creating the moments on the dancefloor I love—seeing visions of ecstatic people hugging, I didn’t give myself free reign to express all of myself. Writing an album made me feel free of all this because it seemed like an open-ended project. I could just keep creating until I felt like stopping.”

Tangerine:

01 Infinitas

02 Sun Notification

03 Sesame

04 May the Day

05 Natura

06 Want

07 Voz (Instrumental)

08 Slow Wave

09 Aqua Block

10 Moons