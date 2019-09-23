Sharon Van Etten Announces New Short Film Departure: Watch the Trailer

A new short film about Sharon Van Etten is coming to Amazon Music this Thursday, September 26. Departure was directed by Josh Goleman and centers on a recording session during Van Etten’s last day living in New York City. It includes a reimagined performance of her Remind Me Tomorrow track “Seventeen,” accompanied by Norah Jones. Below, check out the trailer, featuring archival footage from throughout her career. “I’m so happy to be able to share my story with all of you in this way,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter.

Remind Me Tomorrow, released earlier this year, marked Sharon Van Etten’s first new album in 5 years. She was recently announced as part of the lineup for Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination concert experience in Mexico City.