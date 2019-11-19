Sharon Van Etten Announces Spring 2020 Tour

Sharon Van Etten has announced new tour dates in support of her recent album Remind Me Tomorrow. Van Etten’s trek will kick off on April 17 in Baltimore and hit Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 28, 2020.

Van Etten has also announced two solo acoustic sets on December 17 and 18 opening for Wilco in Chicago, as well as a slot during Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Quintana Roo, Mexico on January 19. Find her full itinerary below, and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Remind Me Tomorrow arrived in January. Since then, Van Etten has played gigs with Bon Iver, performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series, and more.

Find out where Sharon Van Etten’s 2014 LP Are We There landed on Pitchfork’s list “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.”

Sharon Van Etten:

12-18 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre @

12-19 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre @

01-19 Quintana Roo, Mexico – Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival

04-17 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^

04-18 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

04-19 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

04-20 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

04-22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium %^

04-24 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre ^

04-26 Austin, TX – Stubb’s ^

04-28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ^

@ with Wilco

^ with Jay Som

% with Julien Baker

Watch Sharon Van Etten on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: