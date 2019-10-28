Sharon Van Etten Records New Song for PBS Documentary on Motherhood and Surrogacy

A new documentary called Made in Boise airs on PBS tonight (October 28) at 10 p.m. Eastern. The film, directed by Beth Aala, follows four surrogates in Boise, Idaho, and it addresses the stigmas and misconceptions surrounding surrogacy. It also includes a new song from Sharon Van Etten titled “On Your Way Now.” Hear an excerpt, and find the Made in Boise trailer, below.

“On Your Way Now” was written by Mark McAdam and performed by Sharon Van Etten. In a statement, Van Etten said:

I was moved by the track I was sent because it was lighter than I had

expected for a topic so seemingly heavy, but in watching the film, I

was inspired by how positive the stories were. Infertility and

surrogates are so rarely talked about and I felt it important to be a

part of the story. I hope I added some gentleness and understanding in

my delivery.

Beth Aala said:

Made in Boise has moments that are both heartbreaking and joyful and I wanted an end credits song that could make you feel both. I enlisted

my dear friend and songwriter Mark McAdam, and he came up with a song

from the point of view of a surrogate, which is also the perspective

of the film. Once I heard it, I felt that Sharon Van Etten was the

perfect voice for it and that she could bring love and loss to her

performance of the song. Plus she’s a mom. She nailed it. As a huge

fan of hers, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Sharon be a part of

the film.

Sharon Van Etten’s last studio album was this year’s Remind Me Tomorrow. Read the interview “Sharon Van Etten on How Opening for Nick Cave Led to Her Role in The OA” on the Pitch.

Watch Sharon Van Etten on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: