Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita (Lyrics)

Senorita by Shawn Mendes Lyrics:

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

[Verse 1: Shawn Mendes]

Land in Miami

The air was hot from summer rain

Sweat drippin’ off me

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah, no

Sapphire moonlight

We danced for hours in the sand

Tequila Sunrise

Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

[Chorus: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello]

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes]

………

[Chorus: Both, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes]

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya (So damn hard to leave ya)……

[Outro: Both, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello]

All along, I’ve been coming for ya (For you)

And I hope it meant something to you (Oh)

Call my name, I’ll be coming for ya (Coming for you)

Coming for ya (Coming for you)

For ya

For ya (Oh, she loves it when I call)

For ya

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

