Sheck Wes Assault Case Declined by L.A. District Attorney

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined a case against Sheck Wes, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm. The D.A.’s Office cited “insufficient evidence.” According to TMZ, the case involved an incident of alleged abuse of singer, actress, and model Justine Skye. The incident reportedly occurred last summer at the Montrose Hotel in West Hollywood. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Sheck Wes.

When contacted by Pitchfork, a representative for Justine Skye shared the following statement:

A judge in the Superior Court of California granted a restraining

orderagainst Sheck Wes that is still in effect and the correlating case is

still pending. However, it is unfortunate that the Los Angeles

District Attorney decided to not pursue any further action at this

time but that is often the case with many victims of Domestic Violence

which is why incidents like this go unreported much of the time. At no time did anyone from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office

take a statement on the incident from Justine Skye or reached out to

garner a statement which is unfortunate.

Justine Skye publicly accused Sheck Wes of abuse in February 2019. Following Skye’s allegations, Sheck tweeted, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”