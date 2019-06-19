Sheer Mag Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song: Listen

The Philadelphia power-pop outfit Sheer Mag are back with a new album. A Distant Call, which features album art from Robert Beatty (below), is out August 23 via Wilsuns RC. Check out the first single from the new LP, “Blood From a Stone,” below. “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them,” said frontwoman Tina Halladay in a statement.
Sheer Mag are also heading out on an extensive world tour this fall. Find the dates below and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
The band’s new album arrives two years after its debut full-length,Need to Feel Your Love. That album arrived after an acclaimed trilogy of EPs.
Read about Sheer Mag in Pitchfork’s 2017 feature “The Year ‘Indie Rock’ Meant Something Different.”
A Distant Call:
01 Steel Sharpens Steel
02 Blood From A Stone
03 Unfound Manifest
04 Silver Line
05 Hardly to Blame
06 Cold Sword
07 Chopping Block
08 The Right Stuff
09 The Killer
10 Keep on Runnin
Sheer Mag:
06-22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
06-24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
06-25 Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater
06-26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
06-28 Reno, NV – Holland Project
06-29 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Hall
06-30 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
07-02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
07-03 San Diego, CA – Irenic
07-05 Fresno, CA – Strummers
07-06-07 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo
08-30 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
08-31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09-01 Montreal, Quebec – La Sala Rossa
09-03 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
09-04 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
09-05 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
09-06 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
09-07 Madison, WI – The Terrace at UW-Madison
09-08 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
09-09 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
09-10 Omaha, NE – The Slowdown
09-12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
09-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Diabolical Records
09-14 Boise, ID – The Olympic
09-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Biltmore
09-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
09-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom
09-24 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
09-26 Austin, TX – Barracuda
09-27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
09-28 Houston, TX – The Satellite
09-29 New Orleans, LA – Santo’s
10-01 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
10-02 Atlanta, GA – 529 Club
10-03 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
10-04 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
10-05 Washington, DC – The Black Cat
10-09 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
10-11 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
10-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – London Calling Festival
10-26 Aarhus, Denmark – Tape
10-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
10-29 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
10-30 Berlin, Germany – Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11-02 London, England – Mirrors Festival
11-04 Manchester, England – Yes
11-05 Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social
11-06 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
11-08 Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City 2019
11-09 Benidorm, Spain – Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender