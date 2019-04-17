Shellac Announce New Album of Unreleased Peel Sessions

Shellac have announced a new double LP featuring two previously unreleased BBC Radio Peel Sessions. It’s called The End of Radio, and it’s out June 14 via Touch & Go. The sessions were recorded at the historic (and soon to be shut down) BBC Maida Vale Studios in 1994 and 2004.

In a press release, the band have also promised that “there will be more new material in the future.” Shellac’s last album, Dude Incredible, came out in 2014.

Frontman Steve Albini made headlines last year when he won an event at the 2018 World Series of Poker. Read Pitchfork’s feature, “Steve Albini’s 10 Best Records.”