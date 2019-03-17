Shooting Near SXSW 2019 Leaves at Least One Injured

A shooting occurred in Austin last night (March 16) near the center of activity for SXSW 2019, Deadline and Billboard report. Austin Police confirmed at 1:26 a.m. Eastern that the shooting took place near 6th Street and San Jacinto. Several venues along 6th Street annually host SXSW showcases and events. One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting, and suspects have been detained.

Hours after the incident, Austin Police responded to another shooting that took place just blocks away from the earlier shooting. The incident occurred near 7th Street and Interstate 35 Frontage Road. In a press conference this morning, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said that the police’s response to the 6th Street shooting affected the department’s ability to respond to the later incident.

“This comes on the heels of what has been a violent weekend in Austin where we have seen multiple shootings, and this is unacceptable,” Manley said. “We are not going to let our entertainment district be turned into a place where shootings become a common occurrence.”

The two shootings that occurred on Saturday night and early Sunday morning followed three different shootings that occurred Saturday morning, including one near 6th Street and Interstate 35, the Austin American-Statesman reports.