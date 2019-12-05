Shopping Announce New Album All or Nothing, Share New Song: Listen

The UK post-punk trio Shopping are back with a new album. The follow-up to their 2018 album The Official Body is called All or Nothing. It’s out February 7 via FatCat. “We found ourselves singing about being true to yourself, in an often binary and belligerent digital age, and reclaiming agency when it feels like our personal freedom and privacy is constantly eroding,” the band said of their new album in a statement. Check out the Jack Barraclough-directed video for their new song “Initiative” below.
In addition to the record, Shopping have also announced North American tour dates for 2020, beginning with a show at Mississippi Studios in Portland, Oregon on March 5. Find their full itinerary below as well.
The Official Body was named one of Pitchfork’s “Best Rock Albums of 2018.
Shopping:
02-07 London, England – Rough Trade East
02-09 Bristol, England – Rough Trade Bristol
02-10 Nottingham, England – Rough Trade Nottingham
03-05 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^
03-06 Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern ^
03-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Biltmore ^
03-09 Reno, NV – Holland Project ^
03-10 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop ^
03-11 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 ^
03-12 San Diego, CA – UCSD ^
03-14 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress ^
03-16-21 Austin, TX – SWSW ^
03-23 Tallahassee, FL – The Bark ^
03-24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade ^
03-25 Durham, NC – The Pinhook ^
03-26 Washington, D.C. – DC9 ^
03-27 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle ^
03-28 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere ^
03-29 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room ^
03-31 Toronto, Ontario – The Monarch ^
04-02 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx ^
04-03 Fort Wayne, IN – The Brass Rail ^
04-04 Chicago, IL – Subterranean ^
04-05 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry ^
04-07 St. Louis, MO – Sinkhole ^
04-08 Lawrence, KS – White Schoolhouse ^
04-09 Denver, CO – Hi Dive ^
04-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court ^
05-05 London, England – The Lexington
05-06 Paris, France – Supersonic
05-08 Utrecht, the Netherlands – ACU
05-09 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (Skybar)
05-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA Ideal Bar
05-11 Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree
05-14 Vienna, Austria – Fluc Cafe
05-15 Prague, Czech Republic Meetfactory
05-16 Munich, Germany – Milla
05-17 Bern, Switzerland – Reitschule/Rössli
05-19 Winterhur, Switzerland – Albani
05-21 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – De Gudden Wellen
05-23 Offenbach, Germany – Hafen 2
^ w/ Automatic